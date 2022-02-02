Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New Jersey man pleads guilty in Brady Super Bowl ring scam

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 7:01 pm
1 min read
      

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A New Jersey man pleaded guilty to fraud for posing as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family.

Scott V. Spina Jr., 24, of Roseland entered pleas in federal court to wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In 2017, Spina bought a 2016 Super Bowl ring from a Patriots player who then left the team. Spina sold the ring for $63,000 to a Southern California broker and used the player’s information to contact the ring company and order three slightly smaller rings designed for friends and family, prosecutors said.

Those rings had “Brady” engraved on them and Spina claimed they were gifts for Brady’s baby although the quarterback never authorized their purchase, authorities said.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Spina tried to sell the rings to the Southern California broker for $81,500, claiming Brady had bought them for three nephews, but the deal fell through when the broker wasn’t able to confirm that Brady had any nephews, prosecutors said.

Spina then sold the rings to a New Jersey auction house for $100,000. At a 2018 auction, one ring sold for more than $337,000.

Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, announced Tuesday that he was retiring after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2022
2|1 Modern Threats: Surface-to-Air Missile...
2|2 Geosite's Beacon: Enabling Faster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Aerographer's Mate fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard USS Tulsa