New Mexico 75, No. 22 Wyoming 66

WYOMING (21-4)
Ike 10-21 6-8 26, Oden 5-5 3-3 14, Jeffries 2-9 0-0 5, Maldonado 2-12 5-8 9, Wenzel 3-6 0-0 9, Dusell 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 14-19 66.
NEW MEXICO (11-14)
Allen-Tovar 5-9 3-5 15, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0, House 12-22 6-6 34, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Mashburn 7-13 3-4 18, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 3, Singleton 2-4 1-2 5, Arroyo 0-0 0-1 0, Todd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 13-18 75.
Halftime_Wyoming 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 6-19 (Wenzel 3-5, Oden 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Jeffries 1-8, Maldonado 0-1, Dusell 0-2), New Mexico 8-18 (House 4-8, Allen-Tovar 2-5, Jenkins 1-1, Mashburn 1-2, Singleton 0-1, Todd 0-1). Fouled Out_Forsling. Rebounds_Wyoming 26 (Ike 7), New Mexico 31 (Allen-Tovar 8). Assists_Wyoming 12 (Jeffries, Maldonado 4), New Mexico 9 (House 6). Total Fouls_Wyoming 15, New Mexico 20.
