New Mexico faces Air Force on 5-game road slide

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 4:02 am
New Mexico Lobos (8-14, 1-8 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-10, 3-6 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico will attempt to stop its five-game road skid when the Lobos face Air Force.

The Falcons are 6-3 on their home court. Air Force allows 62.0 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Lobos are 1-8 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks ninth in the MWC scoring 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Jamal Mashburn, Jr. averaging 5.5.

The Falcons and Lobos face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Walker is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Jaelen House is averaging 15 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lobos. Mashburn is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 24.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Lobos: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

