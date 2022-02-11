Trending:
New Mexico routs Northern New Mexico 78-46

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 11:27 pm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 21 points as New Mexico rolled past Northern New Mexico 78-46 on Friday night.

Jaelen House had 10 points for New Mexico (10-14). Jay Allen-Tovar added 10 points. Sebastian Forsling had 10 rebounds.

Tyrique Weaver had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Ricardo Zambrano added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

