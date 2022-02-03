New Mexico St. 68, Cal Baptist 57

CAL BAPTIST (12-10)

Akin 3-6 4-7 10, Tr.Armstrong 1-9 0-0 3, Nottage 1-6 0-0 3, Rowell 4-9 0-0 11, Thomas 2-7 0-0 5, Ta.Armstrong 3-10 0-0 8, Hunter 4-9 0-0 12, Stone 2-4 1-1 5, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Sawyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 5-8 57.

NEW MEXICO ST. (18-3)

McCants 6-9 0-0 12, Alok 5-7 0-0 10, Allen 5-13 10-13 22, Henry 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 4-13 6-10 16, Tillman 1-3 2-2 4, McNair 1-5 0-0 2, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Peake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 18-25 68.

Halftime_Cal Baptist 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Cal Baptist 12-32 (Hunter 4-7, Rowell 3-6, Ta.Armstrong 2-4, Thomas 1-3, Nottage 1-4, Tr.Armstrong 1-8), New Mexico St. 4-25 (Rice 2-7, Allen 2-8, Alok 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Tillman 0-1, Henry 0-2, McNair 0-2, McCants 0-3). Fouled Out_Ta.Armstrong, McCants. Rebounds_Cal Baptist 33 (Akin 10), New Mexico St. 34 (McNair 7). Assists_Cal Baptist 13 (Ta.Armstrong 6), New Mexico St. 13 (Rice 5). Total Fouls_Cal Baptist 20, New Mexico St. 15. A_4,431 (12,482).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.