New Mexico St. 75, Dixie St. 64

DIXIE ST. (12-14)
Leter 4-7 3-5 13, Schofield 5-13 3-3 14, Gooden 1-3 1-2 3, Pope 2-4 0-0 5, Staine 4-11 0-1 11, Gonsalves 1-2 0-0 3, Edmonds 5-6 0-1 10, Mulibea 0-4 0-0 0, Gilbert 1-3 0-0 3, Nicolds 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 7-12 64.
NEW MEXICO ST. (21-4)
McCants 6-8 4-6 17, Peake 6-9 0-0 12, Allen 6-18 6-6 20, Henry 0-4 2-2 2, Rice 2-9 2-3 6, McNair 3-5 0-2 6, McKinney 4-5 1-2 10, Avery 0-2 0-0 0, Alok 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-63 15-21 75.
Halftime_New Mexico St. 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Dixie St. 9-28 (Staine 3-8, Leter 2-4, Gonsalves 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, Pope 1-3, Schofield 1-4, Gooden 0-1, Mulibea 0-3), New Mexico St. 4-23 (Allen 2-8, McKinney 1-2, McCants 1-3, Avery 0-1, Peake 0-1, Henry 0-3, Rice 0-5). Fouled Out_Staine. Rebounds_Dixie St. 25 (Edmonds 6), New Mexico St. 38 (Allen 10). Assists_Dixie St. 14 (Leter, Schofield 3), New Mexico St. 14 (Rice 5). Total Fouls_Dixie St. 22, New Mexico St. 16. A_4,424 (12,482).
