New No 1 Medvedev advances to Mexico tournament semifinals

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 7:39 pm
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — A few hours after clinching top spot in the ATP rankings, top-seeded Daniil Medvedev eased into the Mexican Open semifinals on Thursday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Medvedev moved to No. 1 in the rankings earlier in the day after Novak Djokovic lost to Jiri Vesely at Dubai.

The Russian player will face either Rafael Nadal or Tommy Paul in the semis in the hard-court tournament.

Medvedev lost to Nadal in the Australian Open final in an epic five-set match where the Spaniard rallied after losing the first two sets to win a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

