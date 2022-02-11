New Orleans 78, Texas A&M-CC 69

TEXAS A&M-CC (16-8)
Keys 2-7 0-0 4, Mushila 3-10 2-3 8, Fryer 4-6 0-0 10, Murdix 6-13 7-9 19, Tennyson 4-17 0-0 11, J.Jackson 3-4 2-3 8, Faramade 2-2 1-1 5, Nickelson 1-2 0-0 2, Brinson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-64 12-16 69.
NEW ORLEANS (14-9)
T.Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, Kirkland 4-4 1-3 9, Green 10-21 7-8 29, Sackey 1-4 1-2 4, St. Hilaire 7-18 5-7 22, Doughty 3-5 0-0 8, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 16-22 78.
Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 5-16 (Tennyson 3-9, Fryer 2-4, Brinson 0-1, Murdix 0-1, Mushila 0-1), New Orleans 8-16 (St. Hilaire 3-7, Doughty 2-4, Green 2-4, Sackey 1-1). Fouled Out_T.Jackson, St. Hilaire. Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 40 (Keys 11), New Orleans 26 (Kirkland, Green 6). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 12 (Murdix, J.Jackson 3), New Orleans 12 (St. Hilaire 4). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 22, New Orleans 19. A_1,179 (8,933).
