NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY SUPERBOWL

CINCINNATI BENGALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CINCINNATI: LIMITED: TE C.J. Uzomah (knee). FULL: G Jackson Carman (back), WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring), DE Cam Sample (groin), DT Josh Tupou (knee). LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: TE Tyler Higbee (knee). LIMITED: T Joseph Noteboom (chest). FULL: RB Cam Akers (shoulder), CB Grant Haley (quadricep), WR Van Jefferson (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder), S Taylor Rapp (concussion), B Christan Rozeboom (elbow), OT Andrew Whitworth (quadricep).

