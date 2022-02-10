NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year

The National Football League’s Offensive Rookie of the Year named by The Associated Press and selected each year by a nationwide panel of sportwriters and broadcasters:
2021 — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati, WR
2020 — Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, QB
2019 — Kyler Murray, Arizona, QB
2018 — Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, RB
2017 — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans, RB
2016 — Dak Prescott, Dallas, QB
2015 — Todd Gurley, St. Louis, RB
2014 — Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants, WR
2013 — Eddie Lacy, Green Bay, RB
2012 — Robert Griffin III, Washington, QB
2011 — Cam Newton, Carolina, QB
2010 — Sam Bradford, St. Louis, QB
2009 — Percy Harvin, Minnesota, WR-KR
2008 — Matt Ryan, Atlanta, QB
2007 — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, RB
2006 — Vince Young, Tennessee, QB
2005 — Carnell Williams, Tampa Bay, RB
2004 — Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh, QB
2003 — Anquan Boldin, Arizona, WR
2002 — Clinton Portis, Denver, RB
2001 — Anthony Thomas, Chicago, RB
2000 — Mike Anderson, Denver, RB
1999 — Edgerrin James, Indianapolis, RB
1998 — Randy Moss, Minnesota, WR
1997 — Warrick Dunn, Tampa Bay, RB
1996 — Eddie George, Houston, RB
1995 — Curtis Martin, New England, RB
1994 — Marshall Faulk, Indianapolis, RB
1993 — Jerome Bettis, L.A. Rams, RB
1992 — Carl Pickens, Cincinnati, WR
1991 — Leonard Russell, New England, RB
1990 — Emmitt Smith, Dallas, RB
1989 — Barry Sanders, Detroit, RB
1988 — John Stephens, New England, RB
1987 — Troy Stradford, Miami, RB
1986 — Rueben Mayes, New Orleans, RB
1985 — Eddie Brown, Cincinnati, WR
1984 — Louis Lipps, Pittsburgh, WR
1983 — Eric Dickerson, L.A. Rams, RB
1982 — Marcus Allen, L.A. Raiders, RB
1981 — George Rogers, New Orleans, RB
1980 — Billy Sims, Detroit, RB
1979 — Ottis Anderson, St. Louis, RB
1978 — Earl Campbell, Houston, RB
1977 — Tony Dorsett, Dallas, RB
1976 — Sammy White, Minnesota, WR
1975 — Mike Thomas, Washington, RB
1974 — Don Woods, San Diego, RB
1973 — Chuck Foreman, Minnesota, RB
1972 — Franco Harris, Pittsburgh, RB
1971 — John Brockington, Green Bay, RB
1970 — Duane Thomas, Dallas, RB
1969 — Calvin Hill, Dallas, RB
1968 — Earl McCullouch, Detroit, WR
1967 — Mel Farr, Detroit, RB
1966 — Johnny Roland, St. Louis, RB
1965 — Gale Sayers, Chicago, RB
1964 — Charley Taylor, Washington, WR
1963 — Paul Flatley, Minnesota, WR
1962 — Ron Bull, Chicago, RB
1961 — Mike Ditka, Chicago, TE
1960 — Gail Cogdill, Detroit, WR
1959 — Nick Pietrosante, Detroit, RB
1958 — Jimmy Orr, Pittsburgh, WR
1957 — Jim Brown, Cleveland, RB
