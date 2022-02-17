On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NHL fines Predators coach $25k for inappropriate conduct

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 1:45 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Nashville Predators coach John Hynes $25,000 for inappropriate conduct at the end of a 4-1 loss to Washington.

The league announced the fine Thursday.

Hynes was assessed a game misconduct at the end of Tuesday night’s loss in Nashville. It was the Predators’ third straight loss, and they also had four penalties before the game misconduct given to Hynes.

The Predators currently sit in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They lead the NHL for the most minor (192) and major (33) penalties, and their average of 12.9 penalty minutes per game also is a league-high.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|24 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|24 NLIT Summit 2022
2|24 Eliminate State and Local Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery