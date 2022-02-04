Niagara 80, Manhattan 74, OT

MANHATTAN (11-8)

Diallo 2-6 0-0 4, Jo.Roberts 2-3 0-0 4, Buchanan 3-4 2-3 10, Nelson 1-3 0-0 3, Perez 13-33 5-5 38, Reid 1-3 1-2 4, Williams 2-5 3-6 7, Brennen 0-4 4-4 4. Totals 24-61 15-20 74.

NIAGARA (10-11)

Cintron 4-8 5-8 13, Iorio 6-9 1-2 17, R.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Hammond 6-12 5-7 20, Thomasson 8-14 1-1 20, Ju.Roberts 2-7 0-0 6, Kuakumensah 0-2 0-0 0, Traore 2-5 0-0 4, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 12-18 80.

Halftime_Niagara 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 11-26 (Perez 7-14, Buchanan 2-3, Nelson 1-2, Reid 1-3, Diallo 0-1, Brennen 0-3), Niagara 12-24 (Iorio 4-5, Hammond 3-5, Thomasson 3-7, Ju.Roberts 2-5, Cintron 0-2). Fouled Out_Brennen. Rebounds_Manhattan 35 (Williams 6), Niagara 26 (Hammond 8). Assists_Manhattan 15 (Reid 6), Niagara 20 (Hammond, Ju.Roberts 6). Total Fouls_Manhattan 18, Niagara 15. A_923 (2,400).

