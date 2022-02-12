Niagara takes on Fairfield following Hammond’s 26-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-13, 4-8 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -2.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Fairfield Stags after Marcus Hammond scored 26 points in Niagara’s 80-71 victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Stags are 3-7 on their home court. Fairfield averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 6-7 in conference games. Niagara ranks eighth in the MAAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Iorio averaging 5.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Stags won 81-71 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Caleb Green led the Stags with 16 points, and Jordan Cintron led the Purple Eagles with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Wojcik averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Taj Benning is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Hammond is averaging 18.3 points for the Purple Eagles. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

