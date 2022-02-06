On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nice misses chance to take 2nd place after 1-0 home defeat

JEROME PUGMIRE
February 6, 2022 2:05 pm
1 min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Nice missed its chance to take second place in the French league and the automatic Champions League spot when it lost 1-0 at home to struggling Clermont on Sunday.

Winger Elbasan Rashani scored for promoted Clermont in the 77th minute as Nice stayed one point behind second-place Marseille.

The defeat means league leader Paris Saint-Germain can move 13 points clear at the top with a win at defending champion Lille later Sunday.

PSG drew away and lost at home to Lille last season without scoring a goal. Lille conceded only 23 goals during that campaign, but standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s departure to AC Milan has proved costly.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

In other matches Sunday, coach Julien Stephan’s Strasbourg continued its fine form by beating Nantes 1-0 at home to move into fourth spot and a Europa League place. Veteran midfielder Dimitri Lienard netted in the 73rd.

Stephan’s former side Rennes remains one back in fifth after winning 2-0 at home to Brest, with striker Gaetan Laborde and winger Martin Terrier grabbing their 11th league goals.

Reims routed Bordeaux 5-0, while the game between Troyes and Metz ended at 0-0. Also, Lorient beat Lens 2-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments