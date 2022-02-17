Nicholls 82, McNeese St. 73

MCNEESE ST. (10-17)
Medley-Bacon 3-6 3-4 9, English 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 4-8 2-5 10, Scott 4-13 2-2 14, Shumate 7-13 2-5 18, Taylor 2-7 1-4 6, Warren 4-9 2-2 13, Massie 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-61 13-24 73.
NICHOLLS (17-9)
Littles 5-11 0-0 10, Lyons 5-10 0-0 12, Carter 3-11 0-1 6, Gordon 12-21 2-3 31, Jones 7-12 2-3 16, Maxwell 1-2 0-0 2, White 1-1 0-0 3, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Huffman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-69 4-7 82.
Halftime_Nicholls 40-31. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 10-22 (Scott 4-11, Warren 3-7, Shumate 2-2, Taylor 1-1, English 0-1), Nicholls 8-19 (Gordon 5-13, Lyons 2-2, White 1-1, Carter 0-1, Jones 0-1, Littles 0-1). Rebounds_McNeese St. 39 (Shumate 10), Nicholls 28 (Jones 8). Assists_McNeese St. 7 (English, Lewis 2), Nicholls 15 (Carter 8). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 12, Nicholls 17. A_1,121 (3,800).
