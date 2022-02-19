Nicholls 84, Houston Baptist 70

HOUSTON BAPTIST (8-15)
Moore 1-8 1-2 3, Iyeyemi 3-5 2-4 8, Courseault 2-8 3-3 8, Long 6-10 0-0 16, Lee 8-13 3-4 20, Tse 3-7 1-1 7, Hofman 1-3 1-2 3, Proctor 0-2 1-2 1, Tordoff 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 26-60 12-18 70.
NICHOLLS (18-9)
Littles 6-10 0-2 12, Lyons 2-3 2-2 7, Carter 3-7 0-0 6, Gordon 9-16 5-7 28, Jones 9-15 6-6 25, Collins 1-2 0-0 2, Huffman 2-6 0-0 4, Maxwell 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 13-17 84.
Halftime_Nicholls 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 6-21 (Long 4-7, Lee 1-2, Courseault 1-4, Hofman 0-2, Tse 0-2, Moore 0-4), Nicholls 7-23 (Gordon 5-10, Lyons 1-1, Jones 1-5, White 0-1, Carter 0-2, Huffman 0-2, Littles 0-2). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 28 (Lee 10), Nicholls 33 (Lyons, Carter 7). Assists_Houston Baptist 12 (Long 5), Nicholls 9 (Carter 3). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 18, Nicholls 18. A_487 (3,800).
