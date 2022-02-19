Nicholls State takes on Houston Baptist following Gordon’s 31-point game

Houston Baptist Huskies (8-14, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (17-9, 7-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -13.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the Houston Baptist Huskies after Jitaurious Gordon scored 31 points in Nicholls State’s 82-73 victory over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels are 9-1 in home games. Nicholls State is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies have gone 4-5 against Southland opponents. Houston Baptist ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won the last meeting 73-61 on Jan. 30. Devante Carter scored 21 points points to help lead the Colonels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Colonels. Gordon is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Brycen Long averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Darius Lee is shooting 53.7% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

