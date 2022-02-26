Trending:
Nicholls State visits SE Louisiana after Gordon’s 30-point game

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:02 am
Nicholls State Colonels (19-9, 9-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-13, 8-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Jitaurious Gordon scored 30 points in Nicholls State’s 80-62 victory against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions have gone 9-2 at home. SE Louisiana is the top team in the Southland shooting 35.8% from downtown, led by Gage Larvadain shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Colonels are 9-2 in conference play. Nicholls State is the top team in the Southland scoring 16.2 fast break points per game.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. The Lions won 101-93 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Ryan Burkhardt led the Lions with 21 points, and Pierce Spencer led the Colonels with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Okafor is scoring 15.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lions. Jalyn Hinton is averaging 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 70.7% over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Devante Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Gordon is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

