NJIT 59, Mass.-Lowell 55

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 9:42 pm
MASS.-LOWELL (13-12)

Al.Blunt 5-12 2-6 12, Brooks 5-8 0-1 10, Mincey 4-9 0-0 8, Hikim 4-12 2-3 10, Thomas 2-8 4-7 9, An.Blunt 0-4 0-2 0, E.Hammond 1-7 1-2 4, Hall 1-5 0-0 2, G.Hammond 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 9-21 55.

NJIT (11-13)

Coleman 2-10 5-7 10, Diakite 6-10 1-1 13, Faw 5-9 0-0 13, Gray 1-2 7-10 9, O’Hearn 1-10 7-12 10, Nankin 1-3 1-3 3, Mason 0-0 1-2 1, Sterling 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 22-35 59.

Halftime_NJIT 27-17. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 2-22 (E.Hammond 1-4, Thomas 1-6, G.Hammond 0-1, Hikim 0-1, Hall 0-2, Mincey 0-2, Al.Blunt 0-3, An.Blunt 0-3), NJIT 5-11 (Faw 3-4, Coleman 1-3, O’Hearn 1-3, Gray 0-1). Fouled Out_Hikim, Faw. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 31 (Mincey 10), NJIT 45 (Nankin 10). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 9 (Hikim 3), NJIT 6 (Gray 3). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 24, NJIT 18. A_248 (3,500).

