NJIT 65, Stony Brook 62

STONY BROOK (13-8)

Policelli 4-10 4-5 15, Greene 5-9 1-3 11, Jenkins 2-5 0-0 5, Rodriguez 1-6 0-0 2, Stephenson-Moore 0-3 0-0 0, A.Roberts 6-14 1-1 15, Habwe 1-6 2-2 4, Sayles 4-6 2-2 10. Totals 23-59 10-13 62.

NJIT (9-12)

Coleman 6-13 2-4 16, Faw 4-9 0-1 10, Butler 4-7 2-2 11, Gray 0-5 0-0 0, Lee 2-7 0-0 4, O’Hearn 2-6 0-0 6, Mason 5-8 6-7 16, Nankin 0-0 0-0 0, de Graaf 0-1 0-0 0, Diakite 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 10-14 65.

Halftime_NJIT 38-37. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 6-27 (Policelli 3-8, A.Roberts 2-5, Jenkins 1-3, Habwe 0-1, Sayles 0-1, Greene 0-3, Rodriguez 0-3, Stephenson-Moore 0-3), NJIT 7-19 (Coleman 2-3, Faw 2-5, O’Hearn 2-5, Butler 1-3, Lee 0-1, Gray 0-2). Rebounds_Stony Brook 29 (Policelli 6), NJIT 40 (Faw 8). Assists_Stony Brook 13 (Stephenson-Moore, A.Roberts 3), NJIT 10 (Butler 4). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 14, NJIT 15. A_335 (3,500).

