NJIT hosts New Hampshire after Coleman’s 24-point showing

New Hampshire Wildcats (12-12, 7-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (11-14, 6-9 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after Miles Coleman scored 24 points in NJIT’s 65-61 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Highlanders have gone 6-7 in home games. NJIT is seventh in the America East shooting 32.5% from deep, led by Dylan O’Hearn shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 7-8 in America East play. New Hampshire averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Highlanders and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Matt Faw is averaging 11.0 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Jayden Martinez is averaging 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

