NJIT visits New Hampshire following Murphy’s 26-point game

NJIT Highlanders (9-12, 4-7 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (10-9, 5-5 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on the NJIT Highlanders after Qon Murphy scored 26 points in New Hampshire’s 67-65 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Wildcats are 8-1 in home games. New Hampshire is the top team in the America East shooting 36.9% from deep, led by Marco Foster shooting 45.1% from 3-point range.

The Highlanders are 4-7 against America East opponents. NJIT gives up 68.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Martinez is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Guadarrama is averaging 16.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Miles Coleman is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Highlanders. Antwuan Butler is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

