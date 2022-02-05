No. 1 Auburn 74, Georgia 72

AUBURN (21-1)

Smith 2-7 2-2 7, Kessler 5-7 0-0 10, Flanigan 3-6 1-2 8, Green 5-17 6-7 19, Johnson 8-22 3-5 20, Cambridge 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Cardwell 2-2 0-0 4, P.Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 14-18 74.

GEORGIA (6-17)

Bridges 4-10 6-6 14, Baumann 2-8 2-3 8, A.Cook 4-14 2-6 10, Etter 5-6 2-4 13, Oquendo 9-18 6-8 25, Abdur-Rahim 0-1 2-2 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, McMillan 0-1 0-0 0, Ridgnal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 20-29 72.

Halftime_Auburn 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 6-26 (Green 3-9, Flanigan 1-3, Smith 1-3, Johnson 1-7, Kessler 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cambridge 0-2), Georgia 4-14 (Baumann 2-6, Etter 1-1, Oquendo 1-4, Ridgnal 0-1, A.Cook 0-2). Rebounds_Auburn 39 (Kessler 9), Georgia 29 (Bridges 7). Assists_Auburn 10 (Green 3), Georgia 16 (A.Cook 9). Total Fouls_Auburn 20, Georgia 13.

