No. 1 Gonzaga 86, Pepperdine 66

GONZAGA (22-2)
Holmgren 6-11 4-4 18, Timme 9-17 1-1 19, Bolton 4-7 2-2 11, Nembhard 1-8 2-2 4, Strawther 3-6 1-2 8, Watson 6-9 4-4 16, Sallis 3-5 0-0 6, Hickman 2-3 0-0 4, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 14-15 86.
PEPPERDINE (7-21)
Zidek 6-15 2-2 16, Basham 2-3 0-0 4, Mallette 8-23 7-10 25, Mitchell 2-8 0-0 4, Polk 4-10 0-0 10, Ohia Obioha 2-2 3-4 7, Munson 0-1 0-0 0, Yoon 0-1 0-0 0, Deng 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 12-16 66.
Halftime_Gonzaga 45-29. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 4-18 (Holmgren 2-5, Bolton 1-3, Strawther 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Timme 0-1, Nembhard 0-2, Watson 0-2), Pepperdine 6-20 (Polk 2-3, Zidek 2-4, Mallette 2-8, Yoon 0-1, Mitchell 0-4). Rebounds_Gonzaga 42 (Holmgren 17), Pepperdine 23 (Ohia Obioha 7). Assists_Gonzaga 19 (Nembhard 14), Pepperdine 12 (Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 16, Pepperdine 14. A_2,412 (3,104).
