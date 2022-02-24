No. 1 Gonzaga 89, San Francisco 73

GONZAGA (24-2)
Holmgren 8-12 3-4 21, Timme 8-14 4-4 20, Bolton 3-7 0-0 9, Nembhard 6-9 3-4 17, Strawther 6-11 1-1 15, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Hickman 0-2 0-0 0, Sallis 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 34-62 11-13 89.
SAN FRANCISCO (22-8)
Massalski 6-14 2-7 14, Tape 1-3 1-2 4, Bouyea 6-15 0-0 14, Shabazz 6-18 3-3 17, Stefanini 2-6 0-0 5, Rishwain 4-6 2-2 13, Kunen 2-3 0-2 6, Meeks 0-0 0-1 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Newbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 8-17 73.
Halftime_Gonzaga 52-42. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 10-20 (Bolton 3-5, Nembhard 2-3, Strawther 2-4, Holmgren 2-5, Sallis 1-1, Hickman 0-1, Timme 0-1), San Francisco 11-22 (Rishwain 3-4, Kunen 2-2, Bouyea 2-3, Shabazz 2-7, Tape 1-2, Stefanini 1-4). Fouled Out_Kunen. Rebounds_Gonzaga 39 (Holmgren 15), San Francisco 31 (Massalski 8). Assists_Gonzaga 18 (Timme 8), San Francisco 10 (Bouyea 5). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 13, San Francisco 14. A_3,138 (5,300).
