No. 1 Gonzaga visits Pepperdine following Mallette’s 31-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-2, 10-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-20, 1-11 WCC)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -29.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Houston Mallette scored 31 points in Pepperdine’s 91-85 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Waves are 7-7 in home games. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Keith Fisher III leads the Waves with 5.0 boards.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 117-83 on Jan. 9. Anton Watson scored 19 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fisher is averaging 6.6 points for the Waves. Mallette is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Andrew Nembhard is averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Drew Timme is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 95.8 points, 39.4 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.