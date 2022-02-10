No. 1 South Carolina 59, Kentucky 50

SOUTH CAROLINA (22-1)
Boston 6-13 2-4 14, Saxton 3-6 2-4 8, Beal 2-6 0-1 4, Cooke 4-10 1-2 10, Henderson 1-4 2-4 4, Grissett 3-6 1-2 7, Littleton 0-0 0-0 0, Feagin 1-1 0-0 2, Hall 3-9 0-0 6, Rivers 0-4 1-6 1, Russell 1-3 1-2 3, Totals 24-62 10-25 59
KENTUCKY (9-11)
Owens 3-6 1-3 7, Howard 8-15 1-3 21, Hunt 0-3 2-2 2, Massengill 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 2-12 2-3 6, Edwards 3-5 0-0 6, Leveretter 1-2 2-2 4, Benton 0-3 0-0 0, King 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 19-53 8-13 50
|South Carolina
|16
|10
|16
|17
|—
|59
|Kentucky
|8
|9
|9
|24
|—
|50
3-Point Goals_South Carolina 1-9 (Beal 0-1, Cooke 1-3, Henderson 0-1, Hall 0-2, Rivers 0-1, Russell 0-1), Kentucky 4-14 (Howard 4-5, Hunt 0-2, Massengill 0-1, Walker 0-4, Edwards 0-1, Benton 0-1). Assists_South Carolina 15 (Henderson 5), Kentucky 13 (Howard 4, Walker 4). Fouled Out_Kentucky Edwards. Rebounds_South Carolina 46 (Boston 15), Kentucky 35 (Howard 9). Total Fouls_South Carolina 15, Kentucky 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,317.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments