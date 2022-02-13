On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
No. 1 South Carolina 72, No. 17 Georgia 54

The Associated Press
February 13, 2022 2:21 pm
SOUTH CAROLINA (23-1)

Boston 7-14 4-4 18, Saxton 3-7 3-4 9, Beal 3-5 0-0 6, Cooke 4-9 0-0 10, Henderson 6-10 1-1 15, Grissett 1-3 0-0 2, Wesolek 0-0 0-0 0, Littleton 0-0 0-0 0, Feagin 2-3 1-1 5, Hall 2-6 1-1 5, Rivers 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 29-61 10-11 72

GEORGIA (17-7)

Nicholson 2-4 0-0 4, Staiti 5-13 5-5 15, Barker 3-9 0-1 7, Coombs 1-4 0-0 2, Morrison 5-15 1-1 11, Bates 3-5 0-0 6, Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0, Hylton 1-2 0-0 2, Hollingshead 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 0-2 1-2 1, Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Totals 23-62 7-9 54

South Carolina 29 22 10 11 72
Georgia 10 15 15 14 54

3-Point Goals_South Carolina 4-12 (Boston 0-1, Beal 0-2, Cooke 2-4, Henderson 2-3, Hall 0-1, Rivers 0-1), Georgia 1-3 (Staiti 0-1, Barker 1-1, Morrison 0-1). Assists_South Carolina 10 (Cooke 5), Georgia 9 (Barker 3, Smith 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Carolina 35 (Boston 12), Georgia 37 (Staiti 10). Total Fouls_South Carolina 17, Georgia 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,461.

