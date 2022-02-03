No. 1 South Carolina 83, Alabama 51

ALABAMA (11-10)

Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Abrams 1-10 2-2 4, Barber 3-8 0-0 8, Davis 7-16 3-4 20, Mingo-Young 3-10 3-4 9, Craig Cruce 2-8 2-2 6, Wade-Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Daniel 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Sutton 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 18-66 10-12 51

SOUTH CAROLINA (21-1)

Boston 7-11 6-8 20, Saxton 2-3 1-1 5, Beal 3-5 0-0 6, Cooke 6-8 0-1 14, Henderson 2-4 1-1 6, Amihere 0-2 3-4 3, Grissett 1-1 0-0 2, Wesolek 0-0 0-0 0, Cardoso 4-6 0-0 8, Littleton 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Feagin 0-0 0-2 0, Hall 3-8 1-1 9, Rivers 4-7 0-0 8, Russell 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 33-62 12-18 83

Alabama 19 5 17 10 — 51 South Carolina 36 17 21 9 — 83

3-Point Goals_Alabama 5-20 (Abrams 0-3, Barber 2-5, Davis 3-7, Mingo-Young 0-1, Craig Cruce 0-3, Gordon 0-1), South Carolina 5-14 (Boston 0-1, Cooke 2-3, Henderson 1-3, Littleton 0-1, Hall 2-3, Rivers 0-2, Russell 0-1). Assists_Alabama 5 (Mingo-Young 2), South Carolina 16 (Henderson 4, Saxton 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama 34 (Mingo-Young 11), South Carolina 46 (Boston 10). Total Fouls_Alabama 16, South Carolina 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,875.

