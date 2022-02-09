No. 10 Baylor 75, Kansas St. 60

BAYLOR (20-4)
Thamba 1-4 2-2 4, Akinjo 5-14 4-4 15, Flagler 4-11 1-2 10, Brown 4-6 0-2 8, Mayer 0-5 0-0 0, Bonner 3-4 3-3 9, Sochan 3-7 1-1 8, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 9-10 2-3 21. Totals 29-61 13-17 75.
KANSAS ST. (12-11)
Bradford 0-3 1-2 1, McGuirl 1-3 1-5 3, Nowell 0-6 0-0 0, Pack 10-19 7-10 31, Smith 7-13 2-2 17, Kasubke 2-5 0-0 4, Massoud 0-3 0-0 0, Linguard 0-1 2-2 2, Ezeagu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 13-21 60.
Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 4-17 (Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-1, Akinjo 1-3, Sochan 1-4, Flagler 1-6, Bonner 0-1, Mayer 0-2), Kansas St. 5-18 (Pack 4-9, Smith 1-3, Massoud 0-1, McGuirl 0-1, Nowell 0-1, Kasubke 0-3). Rebounds_Baylor 38 (Sochan 7), Kansas St. 25 (Smith 8). Assists_Baylor 14 (Akinjo 8), Kansas St. 8 (Nowell 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 16, Kansas St. 18. A_6,236 (12,528).
