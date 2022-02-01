No. 10 Kansas 70, Iowa St. 61

KANSAS (18-3)

McCormack 7-7 0-0 14, Wilson 5-8 2-3 13, Braun 5-13 2-3 13, Coleman-Lands 2-5 0-0 6, Harris 6-8 2-3 14, Yesufu 2-7 2-2 7, Lightfoot 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 1-2 1, Pettiford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 9-13 70.

IOWA ST. (16-6)

Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Brockington 11-28 2-2 24, Hunter 3-8 2-4 8, Kalscheur 5-9 0-0 11, Enaruna 1-2 0-0 2, Grill 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 4-6 0-0 12, Conditt 0-1 0-0 0, Kunc 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 4-6 61.

Halftime_Kansas 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 5-13 (Coleman-Lands 2-3, Wilson 1-2, Braun 1-3, Yesufu 1-4, Harris 0-1), Iowa St. 5-22 (Jackson 4-6, Kalscheur 1-5, Grill 0-2, Kunc 0-2, Hunter 0-3, Brockington 0-4). Rebounds_Kansas 35 (McCormack 14), Iowa St. 23 (Brockington 8). Assists_Kansas 19 (Harris 8), Iowa St. 16 (Grill 5). Total Fouls_Kansas 11, Iowa St. 17. A_13,587 (14,384).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.