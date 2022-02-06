No. 10 UConn 75, No. 7 Tennessee 56

TENNESSEE (19-4)

Dye 0-5 1-2 1, Key 2-3 4-4 8, Darby 0-4 0-0 0, Horston 8-19 10-11 26, Walker 0-7 0-0 0, Burrell 3-10 4-4 11, Puckett 2-7 0-0 6, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-1 0-0 0, Striplin 2-2 0-0 4, Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 19-21 56

UCONN (15-4)

Edwards 5-6 3-4 14, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 2-4 6, Fudd 9-16 0-1 25, Muhl 3-4 0-0 8, Williams 2-11 1-2 6, Juhasz 1-5 0-0 2, Westbrook 4-11 5-6 14, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-58 11-17 75

Tennessee 10 15 11 20 — 56 UConn 15 17 23 20 — 75

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 3-15 (Darby 0-4, Horston 0-1, Walker 0-3, Burrell 1-3, Puckett 2-4), UConn 12-26 (Edwards 1-1, Fudd 7-9, Muhl 2-2, Williams 1-7, Juhasz 0-2, Westbrook 1-5). Assists_Tennessee 7 (Horston 3), UConn 18 (Muhl 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 38 (Horston 8), UConn 38 (Edwards 7). Total Fouls_Tennessee 19, UConn 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_13,719.

