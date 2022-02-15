No. 10 Villanova 89, No. 8 Providence 84

VILLANOVA (20-6)
Dixon 3-7 2-5 8, Samuels 3-7 1-1 7, Slater 5-5 2-2 13, Gillespie 10-17 8-8 33, Moore 6-16 3-5 19, Daniels 2-5 4-5 9, Antoine 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 20-26 89.
PROVIDENCE (21-3)
Horchler 2-4 2-2 7, Minaya 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 6-9 8-12 20, Durham 5-15 3-3 13, Reeves 5-9 4-5 16, Bynum 7-13 2-5 18, Croswell 4-5 0-0 8, Breed 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 19-27 84.
Halftime_Villanova 46-39. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 11-23 (Gillespie 5-8, Moore 4-10, Slater 1-1, Daniels 1-3, Samuels 0-1), Providence 5-23 (Bynum 2-5, Reeves 2-5, Horchler 1-3, Breed 0-2, Minaya 0-3, Durham 0-5). Fouled Out_Croswell. Rebounds_Villanova 32 (Moore 10), Providence 33 (Horchler, Croswell 7). Assists_Villanova 9 (Dixon, Slater 3), Providence 9 (Durham, Bynum 3). Total Fouls_Villanova 21, Providence 22. A_12,636 (12,410).
