No. 11 Providence hosts Xavier after Watson’s 22-point outing

Xavier Musketeers (17-9, 7-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (22-3, 12-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -2; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence hosts the Xavier Musketeers after Nate Watson scored 22 points in Providence’s 71-70 overtime victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars are 14-1 in home games. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 13.2 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 4.2.

The Musketeers have gone 7-8 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks third in the Big East with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Nunge averaging 5.0.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Friars won the last matchup 65-62 on Jan. 26. Al Durham scored 22 points points to help lead the Friars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Friars. Bynum is averaging 10.6 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Providence.

Nunge is averaging 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.