No. 11 Texas Tech 61, No. 20 Texas 55

TEXAS TECH (20-6)
Obanor 1-4 3-4 6, Williams 6-13 5-6 17, Arms 4-7 1-2 10, Shannon 0-6 6-8 6, Warren 1-6 0-0 2, Nadolny 4-9 5-6 14, Santos-Silva 3-4 0-0 6, Wilson 0-3 0-1 0, Batcho 0-0 0-2 0, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 20-29 61.
TEXAS (19-7)
T.Allen 2-6 2-2 6, Bishop 0-5 3-4 3, Carr 0-6 0-0 0, Jones 6-17 4-5 20, Ramey 3-11 2-2 9, Febres 3-9 0-0 8, Cunningham 2-3 2-4 7, Askew 0-0 0-0 0, Disu 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-60 13-17 55.
Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 3-14 (Arms 1-2, Nadolny 1-3, Obanor 1-4, Williams 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Warren 0-3), Texas 8-26 (Jones 4-10, Febres 2-7, Cunningham 1-1, Ramey 1-5, Carr 0-3). Fouled Out_T.Allen, Cunningham. Rebounds_Texas Tech 40 (Santos-Silva 8), Texas 30 (Bishop 11). Assists_Texas Tech 9 (Shannon 3), Texas 11 (Ramey 3). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 21, Texas 22.
