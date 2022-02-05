No. 11 Wisconsin 51, Penn St. 49

PENN ST. (9-9)

Harrar 0-2 2-2 2, Lundy 2-9 0-0 6, Dread 2-8 0-0 4, Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Pickett 2-13 0-0 4, Lee 3-6 0-0 8, Sessoms 5-9 2-2 14, Cornwall 2-5 0-1 5, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 4-5 49.

WISCONSIN (18-4)

Crowl 5-8 0-0 13, Wahl 6-9 0-0 12, Joh.Davis 2-13 0-0 4, Davison 3-10 2-2 9, Hepburn 4-7 0-0 10, Vogt 1-3 0-0 2, Bowman 0-4 1-4 1, Neath 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-1 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 3-6 51.

Halftime_Wisconsin 18-13. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 9-30 (Johnson 2-3, Sessoms 2-3, Lee 2-4, Lundy 2-7, Cornwall 1-3, Pickett 0-4, Dread 0-6), Wisconsin 6-21 (Crowl 3-5, Hepburn 2-4, Davison 1-6, Carlson 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Bowman 0-2, Joh.Davis 0-2). Rebounds_Penn St. 33 (Harrar, Lee 9), Wisconsin 36 (Joh.Davis 9). Assists_Penn St. 7 (Pickett 3), Wisconsin 10 (Crowl 5). Total Fouls_Penn St. 14, Wisconsin 13.

