No. 12 Georgia Tech 59, Duke 46

GEORGIA TECH (18-4)

Cubaj 7-18 1-2 15, Strautmane 0-2 2-2 2, Hermosa 6-15 0-0 12, Lahtinen 4-12 1-2 10, Love 6-12 0-0 14, Wone Aranaz 0-1 0-0 0, Bates 2-5 0-0 6, Bulane 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-2 0, Totals 25-66 4-8 59

DUKE (13-7)

Akinbode-James 2-3 0-0 4, Gordon 4-8 0-0 11, Balogun 1-5 0-0 2, Day-Wilson 6-15 3-4 17, Goodchild 1-11 0-0 2, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, de Jesus 1-2 0-0 2, Volker 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 19-53 3-4 46

Georgia Tech 20 14 9 16 — 59 Duke 5 14 12 15 — 46

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 5-12 (Strautmane 0-1, Lahtinen 1-4, Love 2-2, Bates 2-5), Duke 5-16 (Gordon 3-5, Balogun 0-1, Day-Wilson 2-4, Goodchild 0-5, Volker 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 15 (Hermosa 5), Duke 9 (Day-Wilson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 37 (Love 8), Duke 35 (Akinbode-James 6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 6, Duke 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,582.

