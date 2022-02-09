No. 12 UCLA 79, Stanford 70

UCLA (16-4)
Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Bernard 4-7 2-2 10, Campbell 5-10 2-2 14, Juzang 10-16 1-1 23, Jaquez 7-15 0-0 14, Singleton 2-4 0-0 6, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 3-3 0-0 6, Kyman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-62 5-5 79.
STANFORD (14-8)
Delaire 3-4 3-4 9, Ingram 7-13 2-6 17, Jones 9-14 0-0 22, Keefe 1-3 0-0 2, O’Connell 6-11 0-0 13, Angel 1-6 0-0 2, Kisunas 1-1 0-0 2, Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Murrell 1-1 0-0 3, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0, Raynaud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 5-10 70.
Halftime_UCLA 41-31. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 6-16 (Singleton 2-3, Campbell 2-4, Juzang 2-6, Jaquez 0-3), Stanford 7-20 (Jones 4-9, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-3, O’Connell 1-4, Angel 0-3). Rebounds_UCLA 25 (Johnson 8), Stanford 26 (Ingram 8). Assists_UCLA 12 (Campbell 7), Stanford 8 (O’Connell 4). Total Fouls_UCLA 11, Stanford 10.
