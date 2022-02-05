No. 12 Villanova hosts No. 17 UConn after Whaley’s 20-point performance

UConn Huskies (15-5, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-6, 9-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 UConn visits the No. 12 Villanova Wildcats after Isaiah Whaley scored 20 points in UConn’s 59-55 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Wildcats are 8-1 on their home court. Villanova is seventh in the Big East with 12.6 assists per game led by Collin Gillespie averaging 3.0.

The Huskies are 6-3 in Big East play. UConn scores 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Wildcats and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.1 points. Justin Moore is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Villanova.

Andre Jackson is averaging 7.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Huskies. R.J. Cole is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

