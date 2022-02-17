No. 13 Maryland 77, No. 18 Ohio St. 72

OHIO ST. (19-5)
Mikulasikova 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 3-10 2-2 9, Mikesell 12-16 0-0 29, Miller 2-9 0-0 5, Sheldon 7-18 5-6 22, Beacham 1-7 0-0 2, Thierry 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 27-66 7-8 72
MARYLAND (20-6)
Bibby 3-9 0-0 9, Collins 4-6 4-4 12, Benzan 3-6 2-2 11, Miller 7-22 4-5 18, Sellers 2-3 0-0 4, Reese 6-14 9-10 21, Kozlova 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 26-61 19-21 77
|Ohio St.
|19
|20
|15
|18
|—
|72
|Maryland
|12
|22
|25
|18
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 11-25 (Mikulasikova 1-2, Harris 1-5, Mikesell 5-7, Miller 1-3, Sheldon 3-7, Beacham 0-1), Maryland 6-17 (Bibby 3-7, Benzan 3-4, Miller 0-5, Sellers 0-1). Assists_Ohio St. 15 (Miller 5), Maryland 15 (Benzan 4, Bibby 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 30 (Beacham 5, Harris 5, Miller 5, Sheldon 5), Maryland 44 (Reese 15). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 15, Maryland 10. Technical Fouls_Ohio St. Team 1. A_4,987.
