No. 13 Maryland 81, No. 22 Iowa 69

MARYLAND (19-6)
Bibby 6-14 0-0 16, Reese 9-15 7-11 25, Benzan 2-7 0-0 5, Miller 8-17 1-2 20, Sellers 3-8 3-4 9, Collins 1-3 0-0 2, Kozlova 1-2 1-2 4, Totals 30-66 12-19 81
IOWA (16-7)
Czinano 7-10 2-2 16, Clark 7-25 2-3 19, Marshall 3-8 2-2 9, Martin 2-6 5-6 10, Taiwo 3-6 1-1 7, Feuerbach 0-0 0-0 0, Affolter 0-3 0-0 0, O’Grady 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 26-63 12-14 69
|Maryland
|24
|24
|18
|15
|—
|81
|Iowa
|19
|14
|22
|14
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Maryland 9-20 (Bibby 4-7, Reese 0-1, Benzan 1-3, Miller 3-6, Sellers 0-2, Kozlova 1-1), Iowa 5-20 (Clark 3-13, Marshall 1-2, Martin 1-2, Taiwo 0-2, Affolter 0-1). Assists_Maryland 13 (Benzan 5), Iowa 12 (Clark 6). Fouled Out_Maryland Benzan, Iowa Czinano. Rebounds_Maryland 47 (Reese 13), Iowa 31 (Clark 6, O’Grady 6). Total Fouls_Maryland 17, Iowa 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,820.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments