No. 13 Maryland 81, No. 22 Iowa 69

February 14, 2022 11:47 pm
MARYLAND (19-6)

Bibby 6-14 0-0 16, Reese 9-15 7-11 25, Benzan 2-7 0-0 5, Miller 8-17 1-2 20, Sellers 3-8 3-4 9, Collins 1-3 0-0 2, Kozlova 1-2 1-2 4, Totals 30-66 12-19 81

IOWA (16-7)

Czinano 7-10 2-2 16, Clark 7-25 2-3 19, Marshall 3-8 2-2 9, Martin 2-6 5-6 10, Taiwo 3-6 1-1 7, Feuerbach 0-0 0-0 0, Affolter 0-3 0-0 0, O’Grady 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 26-63 12-14 69

Maryland 24 24 18 15 81
Iowa 19 14 22 14 69

3-Point Goals_Maryland 9-20 (Bibby 4-7, Reese 0-1, Benzan 1-3, Miller 3-6, Sellers 0-2, Kozlova 1-1), Iowa 5-20 (Clark 3-13, Marshall 1-2, Martin 1-2, Taiwo 0-2, Affolter 0-1). Assists_Maryland 13 (Benzan 5), Iowa 12 (Clark 6). Fouled Out_Maryland Benzan, Iowa Czinano. Rebounds_Maryland 47 (Reese 13), Iowa 31 (Clark 6, O’Grady 6). Total Fouls_Maryland 17, Iowa 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,820.

