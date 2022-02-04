No. 13 Michigan State visits Rutgers following Mulcahy’s 31-point game

Michigan State Spartans (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans after Paul Mulcahy scored 31 points in Rutgers’ 79-78 overtime loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-2 in home games. Rutgers scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Spartans are 8-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State has a 15-4 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ron Harper Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Gabe Brown is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Max Christie is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

