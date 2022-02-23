No. 13 Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67

WISCONSIN (22-5)
Crowl 7-9 5-6 20, Wahl 6-12 0-0 12, Joh.Davis 3-9 5-6 12, Davison 2-8 2-2 7, Hepburn 2-5 1-5 6, Jor.Davis 3-3 0-0 7, Vogt 1-1 2-3 4, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 15-22 68.
MINNESOTA (13-13)
Battle 7-12 2-4 17, Curry 1-4 3-4 5, Loewe 2-11 0-0 6, Stephens 4-7 2-2 13, Sutherlin 3-5 5-6 11, Willis 5-9 1-3 13, Daniels 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 13-19 67.
Halftime_Wisconsin 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 5-14 (Jor.Davis 1-1, Hepburn 1-1, Crowl 1-2, Joh.Davis 1-3, Davison 1-6, Wahl 0-1), Minnesota 8-19 (Stephens 3-4, Willis 2-4, Loewe 2-5, Battle 1-4, Curry 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Fouled Out_Joh.Davis, Stephens. Rebounds_Wisconsin 38 (Wahl 10), Minnesota 18 (Curry 5). Assists_Wisconsin 15 (Wahl, Joh.Davis, Davison 3), Minnesota 18 (Willis 6). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 18, Minnesota 20. A_11,761 (14,625).
