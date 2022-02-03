No. 14 Georgia 71, Vanderbilt 56

VANDERBILT (12-11)

Alexander 4-10 4-4 13, Smith 6-13 0-2 12, Cambridge 4-14 2-2 10, Moore 2-7 3-4 9, Demi Washington 5-9 0-1 10, LaChance 0-0 0-0 0, Sacha Washington 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 22-57 9-13 56

GEORGIA (17-4)

Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0, Staiti 8-13 0-0 16, Barker 1-7 1-2 3, Coombs 3-5 0-0 6, Morrison 5-11 3-3 15, Bates 6-8 0-0 12, Nicholson 3-7 2-3 8, Chapman 3-4 0-0 6, Richardson 2-6 1-2 5, Totals 31-62 7-10 71

Vanderbilt 16 7 18 15 — 56 Georgia 13 13 21 24 — 71

3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 3-11 (Alexander 1-4, Cambridge 0-3, Moore 2-4), Georgia 2-16 (Staiti 0-2, Barker 0-6, Morrison 2-5, Richardson 0-3). Assists_Vanderbilt 15 (Smith 4, D.Washington 4), Georgia 23 (Morrison 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 30 (Alexander 9), Georgia 39 (Nicholson 9). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 15, Georgia 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,254.

