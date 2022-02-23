No. 14 Houston 81, Tulane 67

HOUSTON (22-4)
Moore 7-14 1-2 18, White 4-8 3-4 12, Carlton 2-3 0-0 4, Edwards 7-14 3-4 21, Shead 3-9 2-4 9, Roberts 4-5 0-1 8, Walker 1-4 0-0 3, Chaney 1-2 0-0 2, Francis 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-61 9-15 81.
TULANE (12-12)
Cross 4-11 7-7 16, Coleman 1-5 0-0 3, Cook 7-17 2-2 19, Forbes 5-12 2-4 13, James 5-8 0-0 13, Baker 1-3 1-2 3, McGee 0-0 0-2 0, Pope 0-0 0-0 0, Days 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 12-17 67.
Halftime_Houston 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Houston 10-28 (Edwards 4-10, Moore 3-8, White 1-2, Shead 1-4, Walker 1-4), Tulane 9-25 (James 3-5, Cook 3-6, Cross 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Coleman 1-5, Baker 0-2). Rebounds_Houston 41 (Roberts 11), Tulane 20 (Cross 8). Assists_Houston 20 (Shead 7), Tulane 10 (Cross, James 3). Total Fouls_Houston 16, Tulane 15.
