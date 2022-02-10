No. 14 LSU 73, No. 17 Georgia 67

GEORGIA (17-6)
Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0, Staiti 3-7 2-2 8, Barker 3-8 0-0 7, Coombs 4-7 1-2 9, Morrison 3-12 2-2 9, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholson 3-7 0-0 6, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Hylton 3-5 1-2 9, Hollingshead 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 5-10 4-5 17, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-62 10-13 67
LSU (20-4)
Newby 1-2 1-2 3, Aifuwa 0-2 1-2 1, Cherry 9-19 0-0 18, Morris 5-15 13-14 26, Pointer 4-10 12-16 21, Trasi 1-2 0-0 2, Gusters 1-3 0-0 2, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 27-34 73
|Georgia
|11
|10
|24
|22
|—
|67
|LSU
|23
|14
|19
|17
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Georgia 7-11 (Barker 1-1, Morrison 1-3, Hylton 2-3, Richardson 3-4), LSU 4-7 (Cherry 0-1, Morris 3-4, Pointer 1-2). Assists_Georgia 15 (Morrison 6), LSU 12 (Morris 6). Fouled Out_Georgia Barker, Richardson. Rebounds_Georgia 29 (Nicholson 7), LSU 47 (Newby 9). Total Fouls_Georgia 29, LSU 14. Technical Fouls_Georgia Morrison 1. A_6,943.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments