No. 14 Notre Dame 77, Clemson 56

CLEMSON (9-19)
Robinson 8-10 1-2 18, Hank 0-4 2-2 2, Bradford 7-12 0-0 16, Ott 0-4 0-0 0, Washington 5-16 2-2 13, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 1-5 2-2 4, Hipp 0-1 0-0 0, Standifer 0-2 0-0 0, Elmore 1-5 0-0 3, Inyang 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 7-8 56
NOTRE DAME (21-6)
Dodson 9-11 2-4 20, Westbeld 3-4 0-0 6, Citron 8-14 5-6 23, Mabrey 3-8 0-0 9, Miles 5-12 1-4 11, Brunelle 2-8 1-2 6, Peoples 1-4 0-0 2, Cernugel 0-1 0-0 0, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-62 9-16 77
|Clemson
|11
|9
|20
|16
|—
|56
|Notre Dame
|18
|20
|18
|21
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-20 (Robinson 1-1, Hank 0-1, Bradford 2-6, Ott 0-4, Washington 1-2, Hipp 0-1, Standifer 0-2, Elmore 1-3), Notre Dame 6-21 (Westbeld 0-1, Citron 2-3, Mabrey 3-8, Miles 0-3, Brunelle 1-4, Peoples 0-1, Cernugel 0-1). Assists_Clemson 10 (Bradford 4), Notre Dame 26 (Miles 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 35 (Hank 10), Notre Dame 39 (Citron 13). Total Fouls_Clemson 17, Notre Dame 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,641.
