No. 14 Texas Tech 60, West Virginia 53

TEXAS TECH (17-5)

Obanor 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 5-15 4-4 15, Arms 1-5 0-0 2, McCullar 4-11 0-0 10, Warren 4-8 2-3 11, M.Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Shannon 4-6 1-1 9, Batcho 1-2 4-4 6, Santos-Silva 0-0 1-2 1, Nadolny 1-2 0-0 2, Agbo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 12-14 60.

WEST VIRGINIA (13-9)

Bridges 5-11 2-2 16, Cottrell 0-2 0-0 0, Paulicap 2-6 0-0 4, Ke.Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, McNeil 4-16 5-5 15, Osabuohien 1-8 6-10 8, Curry 1-8 0-0 2, Carrigan 0-2 4-4 4, Ko.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Okonkwo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-62 17-21 53.

Halftime_West Virginia 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 4-21 (McCullar 2-5, Warren 1-3, Williams 1-4, Agbo 0-1, Arms 0-2, Obanor 0-6), West Virginia 6-24 (Bridges 4-8, McNeil 2-9, Curry 0-2, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Ko.Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Texas Tech 37 (McCullar 9), West Virginia 35 (Osabuohien 13). Assists_Texas Tech 8 (M.Wilson 3), West Virginia 6 (Osabuohien 3). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 13.

