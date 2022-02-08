Trending:
No. 14 Wisconsin 70, Michigan St. 62

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 9:11 pm
WISCONSIN (19-4)

Crowl 2-4 2-2 6, Wahl 5-10 1-3 11, Joh.Davis 8-11 7-8 25, Davison 2-10 2-2 8, Hepburn 4-9 2-2 11, Neath 0-1 0-0 0, Vogt 1-1 0-3 2, Bowman 1-4 0-2 3, Carlson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 25-53 14-22 70.

MICHIGAN ST. (17-6)

Bingham 5-9 5-5 15, Brown 2-5 2-2 7, Hauser 3-10 2-2 8, Christie 3-8 2-4 8, Walker 0-3 1-2 1, Hoggard 2-8 2-2 7, Hall 5-7 1-1 12, Akins 1-2 0-0 2, Marble 1-1 0-0 2, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 15-18 62.

Halftime_Wisconsin 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 6-18 (Joh.Davis 2-4, Davison 2-7, Bowman 1-2, Hepburn 1-3, Crowl 0-1, Wahl 0-1), Michigan St. 3-14 (Hall 1-2, Brown 1-3, Hoggard 1-3, Bingham 0-1, Hauser 0-5). Rebounds_Wisconsin 29 (Joh.Davis 6), Michigan St. 28 (Hauser 8). Assists_Wisconsin 12 (Joh.Davis, Hepburn 3), Michigan St. 15 (Hoggard 7). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 17, Michigan St. 20. A_14,797 (16,280).

