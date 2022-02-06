No. 15 Providence 71, Georgetown 52

PROVIDENCE (20-2)

Horchler 4-8 0-0 10, Minaya 3-6 1-2 10, Watson 3-7 4-4 10, Durham 1-7 3-3 5, Reeves 0-5 0-0 0, Bynum 11-15 3-3 32, Croswell 1-3 2-4 4, Breed 0-0 0-0 0, A.Fonts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 13-16 71.

GEORGETOWN (6-15)

Holloway 4-9 0-0 9, Ighoefe 0-0 1-2 1, Carey 1-8 8-8 11, Harris 0-6 2-2 2, Mohammed 7-11 4-8 18, Rice 2-9 0-0 5, Mutombo 2-3 2-2 6, Billingsley 0-3 0-0 0, Beard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 17-22 52.

Halftime_Georgetown 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Providence 12-25 (Bynum 7-8, Minaya 3-5, Horchler 2-5, Durham 0-3, Reeves 0-4), Georgetown 3-21 (Holloway 1-4, Rice 1-7, Carey 1-8, Billingsley 0-1, Mutombo 0-1). Rebounds_Providence 34 (Horchler 11), Georgetown 25 (Ighoefe 6). Assists_Providence 15 (Durham 4), Georgetown 9 (Carey 3). Total Fouls_Providence 17, Georgetown 16.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.